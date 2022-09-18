Bremerton motel fire appears to have been intentionally set, officials say

Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Bremerton motel early Sunday morning, which appears to have been intentionally set.

The fire started at the Midway Inn on Wheaton Way sometime before 6:40 a.m. All guests and residents were evacuated, and many sought medical attention. The extent of any injuries or smoke inhalation is unclear.

Investigators say the fire appears to have been intentionally set, and they are waiting for a warrant to properly investigate.

The Red Cross has opened a Mass Care shelter in Silverdale for the estimated 50 people impacted by the fire.

