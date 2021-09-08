Expand / Collapse search

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
West Seattle
Q13 FOX

Man's mother hit by bullet intended for him during dispute, Seattle Police say

SEATTLE - Police in West Seattle are searching for the person who fired a shot at a man that struck the target's mother instead.

Seattle Police were called around 1:30 a.m. to a home on SW Dawson St. near California Ave. When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old  woman leaning up against a car on the street.

Police said the 21-year-old man and his mother were talking to five people they knew inside of a car. During the dispute, one of the people in the car fired a gun at the man, missing him and striking his mother.

Firefighters said the woman was taken with non life-threatening injuries to Harborview Medical Center.

