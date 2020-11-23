Manhunt underway for a man wanted for stabbing a woman to death in Belltown

A manhunt is underway for a killer who stabbed a woman to death in Belltown on Monday. Seatle police say the victim was a female employee at the Scargo and Lewiston Apartments on the 2200 block of 1st Avenue.

"When we got there the woman was still alive. We immediately began first aid while medics were en route. When the medics got here, they took over providing CPR, but sadly the woman died here," said Seattle detective Patrick Michaud.

The suspect is a resident and was last seen leaving on foot. Seattle police have identified suspects but have not released his name. Witnesses describe him as a 58-year-old man with a beard and was last seen wearing glasses and a blue jacket.

A woman moving into her new apartment across the street from the crime says that after today's incident, she's going to be more vigilant of her surroundings.

"Moving here, I felt a lot more comfortable, but now that I'm hearing all this stuff and I have friends that bring guns with them wherever they go and I'm hearing more of these stories more and more, I'm realizing I need to be more cautious, especially as an individual woman walking alone at night," said Robin Zimmerman.

Scargo and Lewiston Apartments are low income housing properties run by Plymouth Housing. In a statement Plymouth Housing says:

"We are devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of life at one of our properties today. We are working closely with the Seattle Police Department on the ongoing investigation. At this time, we are concentrating fully on supporting our staff and residents throughout the tight knit Plymouth Housing community."

Seattle police say if you see any suspicious activity to call 911.