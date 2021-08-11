Suspect arrested after victim shot in the neck at International District encampment

article

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in the Chinatown-International District after he allegedly shot a resident in an apparent robbery on Wednesday.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the suspect attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint inside of a tent at an International District encampment, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect fired a shot and hit the victim in the neck during the robbery.

The suspect appeared to be in a state of crisis and was taken to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation, where he is currently under guard, according to Seattle police.

Officers arrived at the 700 block of 10th Avenue South and found the victim sitting outside the tent. The victim received medical aid on the scene until Seattle Fire transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center.

