Man who sold drugs, bought guns tied to shootings sentenced

A Portland, Oregon man who sold counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and trafficked guns to gang members has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison, authorities said.

Aumontae Wayne Smith, 22, was also sentenced Monday to five years’ supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon.

Smith and an unnamed accomplice conspired to distribute counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in and around Portland, court documents and testimony showed. Law enforcement officials investigating the Hoover gang found Smith was an active member.

Investigators seized six firearms from Smith and his accomplice, and further investigation revealed Smith purchased 16 firearms that were linked to 17 shootings around Portland in 2020, Asphaug said.

In April, 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment charging Smith with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On April 16 he turned himself in.

In May, Smith pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

As part of his plea agreement, Smith agreed to forfeit nearly $19,000 in cash, a pistol and ammunition seized by law enforcement.

