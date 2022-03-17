Man who hit cop with bat during Seattle protest sentenced to 5 years

A 20-year-old man who hit a Seattle police officer on the head with an aluminum baseball bat during a 2020 demonstration calling for an end to racial injustice has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Jacob Greenberg of Kirkland was sentenced last week for reckless burning, attempted arson and assault with a deadly weapon, The Seattle Times reported.

Greenberg hit Officer Jose Jimenez, who was wearing a helmet, after the officer was pushed off his bike and wrestling another protester for it, charging documents said.

The impact caused a crack on Jimenez’ helmet and he likely would’ve suffered a fatal injury without it, charging documents alleged.

Jimenez told the court Friday that his memory remains foggy from the attack and that bright lights give him headaches.

Greenberg’s prison term will be followed by 18 months of community custody with the Department of Corrections.

Danielle McMillan, 31, of Woodinville, was also sentenced last week for reckless burning during the same protest. McMillan was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, said Casey McNerthney, director of communications for the prosecutor’s office.

McMillan and Greenberg also were ordered to pay restitution.

