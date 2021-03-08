Man who caused deadly Puyallup crash said 'What collision?' when questioned at the scene

The man accused of causing a crash that killed a 31-year-old Puyallup woman Sunday was reportedly so high at the scene, he didn't know there had been a collision, court documents state.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Pierce Pearson was driving a Hyundai sedan at speeds of over 100 mph when he hit an SUV that was was turning from Canyon Road onto 128th Street.

The driver of the SUV, 31-year-old Nina Fournier, died at the scene.

Pearson's car went into the victim's vehicle, then landed on top of it after he hit a bump in the road, said Darren Moss, public information officer for the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Advertisement

According to court documents, Pearson told an officer he "was going to prove he was God" and that he'd been driving since the day before. He said he'd just gotten out of prison and was driving to meet his brother.

Pearson was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, where he allegedly told the nurse that he "takes quite a few pills to maintain his body" and that he "took heroin last night" to help him sleep.

He's been charged with vehicular homicide and remained in the Pierce County Jail with no bail set as of Monday afternoon.