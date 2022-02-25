Suspect wanted for indecent exposure in Everett also wanted in Snohomish County sexual assault case

Everett police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in an indecent exposure case.

According to Everett police, the same man is also wanted by the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office for a sexual assault.

The Everett case occurred in December of 2021 in the 1600 block of SE Everett Mall Way.

If you can identify the suspect, call the Everett Police Department tip line at (425) 257-8450.

