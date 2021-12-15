Man walks into business for help after being shot multiple times in Tukwila

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Tukwila.

Police were called just before 11:00 p.m. to Tukwila International Blvd. and S. 140th Street. Several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Tukwila Police said the man entered a nearby business after being shot. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Officers applied a tourniquet and chest seal on the victim. Medics took the man to the hospital.

Investigators said that the shooting did not appear to be random. No further details have been released.

This shooting comes on the heels of a rash of violence in south King County.

On Nov. 29, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell called on the mayors of other South Sound cities to meet and discuss "a coordinated effort to combat and reduce these violent and egregious acts from occurring in our communities."

Ferrell said in addition to regional efforts, a Retail Safety Summit will be held to address property crimes like shoplifting, car theft and burglary.

He said the City of Federal Way will strongly advocate for changes to state drug laws and public safety policy this upcoming legislative session.

