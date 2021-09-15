Man not injured after car is shot at on State Route 509

The Washington State Patrol says a man was shot at while driving on State Route 509 in south King County, the 37th shooting on King County freeways this year.

The man's family told Q13 News he was driving home on SR 509 around 10 p.m. Tuesday when his vehicle was shot at seven times. The bullets did not go through his car and he was not injured in the shooting.

Trooper Rick Johnson says the man was unable to give a description of the shooter or their vehicle, and that this shooting is the 37th that has happened on King County freeways this year.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident.

