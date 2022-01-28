Man, teen hospitalized after shooting in Federal Way

Police are investigating after a shooting left a teen and a man injured early Friday morning in Federal Way.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3400 block of Southwest 320th Street after 3 a.m.

When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound on his back, investigators said.

Shortly after, officers were notified that a 14-year-old boy in the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street had a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

They were taken to Harborview Medical Center. The man's injuries appeared to be life-threatening and the teen's injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, police said.

According to police, the two appeared to have been involved in the same shooting near the 3400-3500 block of Southwest 320th Street.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting and the investigation remains ongoing.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram