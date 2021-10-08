Man taken to hospital after U-District shooting

Seattle police are investigating after a man was injured Friday morning in a shooting in the University District.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting before 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of 8th Avenue Northeast.

When officers arrived they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Fire officials told FOX 13 News the man, who is in his 30s, was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle police have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

