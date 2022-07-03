Man taken to Harborview after being rescued from Green Lake

A 25-year-old man has been taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition after being rescued from Green Lake.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, water rescue crews were called to Green Lake around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. A witness reported a man went into the water and did not come back up.

Rescue swimmers found the man underwater and brought him to shore just minutes later.

Officials say the man was submerged for close to 13 minutes.

Rescuers attempted lifesaving treatment once they got to shore, then took him to Harborview in critical condition.

This is a developing story.