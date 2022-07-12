Man suspected of sex crimes with minor arrested, Bothell Police say

Bothell Police arrested a registered sex offender suspected of sex crimes with a minor.

Details are limited, but authorities confirmed they collaborated with the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force to investigate the suspect.

According to Bothell Police, the man is suspected of several sex crimes with a minor. The crimes and the timeline of them occurring was not revealed, but authorities say they conducted an "intensive investigation."

Police identified and arrested the suspect, booking him into the King County Jail for multiple felony sex crimes.

While little has been detailed in the case, authorities say it "serves as another reminder of how important it is for parents and kids to learn together about online dangers," suggesting it may have involved online communication.

Bothell Police recommend families consult NetSmartz, a video resource site put together by the Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

If you suspect online enticement or the sexual exploitation of a child, call 911 immediately. You can also submit a tip to the FBI online, or to NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or on their website.