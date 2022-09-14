Man suspected in fire at Vancouver mayor’s home arrested

A man arrested after a burglary at a business in Vancouver, Washington, is also a suspect in a fire set Monday outside the home of the city’s mayor, police said.

The Vancouver Police Department said Wednesday its officers arrested Aiden Murray after surveillance video captured him burglarizing a business, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Police said Murray was arrested inside a business without incident.

Police didn’t immediately say how Murray was linked to a fire started near Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s home. According to the mayor, her husband, Terry Ogle, was on the phone Monday evening when the phone line began acting up. When he went outside to inspect the line, he saw a man running away from a fire that had been near the home, according to the mayor.

Ogle extinguished the fire before calling police.

Murray is being held at the Clark County Jail on arson and other charges. It wasn’t immediately known if Murray has a lawyer to comment on the case.

That incident followed a break-in at the McEnerny-Ogle home on Sunday in which some items were taken, the mayor said.