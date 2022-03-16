Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Tacoma shooting, police investigating

article

Tacoma Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near 70th Street and East B Street. They found an unresponsive man and started life-saving treatment. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on a suspect or any other information.

This is a developing story.

