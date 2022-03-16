Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Tacoma shooting, police investigating
article
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to reports of a shooting near 70th Street and East B Street. They found an unresponsive man and started life-saving treatment. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on a suspect or any other information.
This is a developing story.
RELATED: Armed suspect shot and killed by police outside Tacoma Mall
