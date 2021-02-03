Man steals Grant County Transit bus, eluded police for more than 60 miles

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Grant County Transit bus, taking it on a joyride and leading police on a chase.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the bus was stolen around 7 a.m. around Moses Lake.

The 62-year-old man who stole the car drove it more than 60 miles, leading law enforcement on a pursuit through the central and northern portions of Grant County.

The bus traveled through the town of Coulee City and then headed out of town north on State Route 155, where Grand Coulee Police set up spike strips about seven miles north of Coulee City. Those spikes deflated one of the bus’s left rear dual tires, but the driver was able to keep going at speeds reaching 80 miles per hour.

Just south of Electric City, another Grand Coulee Police Officer set up spikes strips that deflated the right front tire of the bus. About a half mile later, the bus went off-road and crashed.

No one was hurt and the bus only had minor damage.

The driver was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of motor vehicle theft and felony eluding.

Watch the chase here or below.