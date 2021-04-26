Man stabbed to death in Bothell; another man in custody

A 25-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening for reportedly stabbing and killing another man outside a Bothell apartment building.

According to Bothell Police, it happened just before 7:30 p.m. near the entrance to The Villas at Beardslee on 112th Avenue NE.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, died at the scene. The suspect was also at the scene and was arrested without incident.

Scene of fatal stabbing (photo courtesy Bothell Police)

Investigators have not released the victim's name, the suspect's name or the motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 425-486-1254.

