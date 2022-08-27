Man stabbed during robbery in Downtown Seattle

Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a robbery overnight in downtown.

Before 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a person called 911 to report a man was stabbed near Third Avenue and University Street.

When officers arrived, they started first aid on him for his multiple stab wounds and cuts. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Witnesses told investigators that two suspects robbed the man, took his backpack and fled.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.



