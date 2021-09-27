Man stabbed at bus stop in Seattle's Capitol Hill, police looking for suspect

article

Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing on Capitol Hill early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a bus stop near 15th Avenue and Thomas Street around 1 a.m., when security guards heard a man yelling for help. The man had several stab wounds and was given first aid before being taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

The victim told police someone approached him from behind at the bus stop, hit him in the head and started stabbing him.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, standing 5'7", thin build, short blonde hair and blue eyes, wearing a bright blue jacket and hat.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is urged to call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

