Man shot to death at homeless encampment in Seattle

Seattle Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an encampment around midnight Friday in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

Police were called to 12th Ave. S. and S. Lane St. to the report of a man who had been shot. Officers found a 31-year-old man who died at the scene.

Investigators searched for witnesses and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit collected evidence.

Homicide detectives are taking the lead on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. You can also send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers using the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.