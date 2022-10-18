Man shot through window while inside Rainier Beach home

article

A man was injured Monday night after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood.

After 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 9200 block of 60th Avenue South.



When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to Seattle police, the suspect was outside the house and shot the man through a window.

After searching the area, officers could not locate the suspect.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.