Man shot through the window of a house in Tacoma

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Tacoma
Q13 FOX
article

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police responded to a shooting near Nevada Avenue and Clark Place around 8:30 Tuesday night. 

According to authorities, a 39-year-old man had shot through the window of a residence striking a 40-year-old man inside. 

The victim was taken to the hospital and sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries. 

The suspect was booked into jail for first-degree assault on Tuesday.

