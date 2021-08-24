Man shot through the window of a house in Tacoma

article

Tacoma Police responded to a shooting near Nevada Avenue and Clark Place around 8:30 Tuesday night.

According to authorities, a 39-year-old man had shot through the window of a residence striking a 40-year-old man inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital and sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was booked into jail for first-degree assault on Tuesday.

