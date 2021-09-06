Man shot near homeless encampment in Seattle's International District

Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot at a homeless encampment in the Chinatown-International District early Monday morning.

Officers responded around 5:15 a.m. to reports of gunshots near the I-5 overpass at South Jackson Street. Shortly after, a person called 911 to say he was with a man who had been shot in the arm.

Responding officers applied a tourniquet to the man's arm before medics arrived. The victim was then sent to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Police were able to locate the scene of the shooting by following a blood trail left by the victim. Officers traced the scene to just north of the 900 block of South Jackson Street, on a trail into an encampment alongside the easternmost lanes of the I-5 northbound collector distributer.

Detectives will continue to investigate this incident

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram