Man shot multiple times in Renton hotel parking lot

A man who was shot multiple times in a Renton hotel parking lot told police he doesn't know who shot him.

Police said officers responded just after 2 a.m. to reports of shots fired at a hotel in the 1700 block of East Valley Road in Renton.

They found a 27-year-old man in the parking lot who had been shot several times.

The man told police he didn’t know who shot him.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment and was expected to survive.

Police haven't released any additional information. If you know anything, call Renton PD.

Advertisement

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram