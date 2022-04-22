Man shot multiple times in Everett parking lot
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Everett on Friday morning.
After 3 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened near Center and Admiralty.
Detectives said the suspect was in a parking lot when he was shot multiple times.
The 37-year-old was taken to Providence Regional Medial Center.
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Deputies said the suspect took off in vehicle. No description was given.
Advertisement
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.