Man shot multiple times in Everett parking lot

Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Everett on Friday morning.

After 3 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened near Center and Admiralty.

Detectives said the suspect was in a parking lot when he was shot multiple times.

The 37-year-old was taken to Providence Regional Medial Center.

Deputies said the suspect took off in vehicle. No description was given.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.