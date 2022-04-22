Expand / Collapse search

Man shot multiple times in Everett parking lot

By FOX 13 News Staff
Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Everett on Friday morning.

After 3 a.m., the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened near Center and Admiralty.

Detectives said the suspect was in a parking lot when he was shot multiple times.

The 37-year-old was taken to Providence Regional Medial Center.

Deputies said the suspect took off in vehicle. No description was given.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.