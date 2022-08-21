Man shot multiple times in Everett following 'altercation'

article

A man was shot multiple times in Everett following what witnesses reported as an "altercation" prior to the shooting. The suspect was still on the loose Sunday night.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says that it happened near Airport Road and Admiralty Way at around 12:43 pm. Investigators say witnesses called 911 after the man, in his 20's, was shot.

"Witnesses reported there as a male with multiple gunshot wounds. When they got here, they found the male, he was still alive, he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Lt. Rob Martin, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was described as a black male with short hair, also in his 20s. He reportedly fled north on foot after the shooting. Witnesses said he was wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

"The witnesses to the scene don’t know either the victim or the suspect, but they said they had some sort of altercation that led to the shooting," said Lt. Martin.

The victim was taken to Providence Hospital in Everett, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were still actively searching for the suspect Sunday afternoon with drones and K-9 units. Investigators believe the man may still be armed.

Investigators said they didn't believe there was an active threat to the community, but deputies had asked people to avoid the area Sunday. Local residents say they're on edge following the shooting.

"It’s pretty scary," said Amethyst Skeels, an Everett resident. "It happening by my parent’s house, while my parents were away, extra fear was just building up and everything, and just thinking of the possibilities."

"We need more programs in place to help people get the help that they need so stuff like this, at last, becomes minimalistic instead of happening every single day in this country," said Alex Walsh of Everett.