Man shot multiple times after assault inside Tukwila home

A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times in an altercation inside a Tukwila home.

According to Tukwila Police, officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a shooting in the 15200 block of 40th Ave. S.

Officers said they found a man shot multiple times. He was taken with serious injuries to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center.

Police said the man was shot by someone who he had assaulted multiple times.

No further details have been released. The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.