Man confronts suspects, shot multiple times in Seattle's South Park neighborhood

A man was injured late Tuesday night after he was shot multiple times in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood.

At about 11:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Donovan Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center but his condition was not known.

According to police, there were two suspects who went to a home and started pounding on the door.

Investigators said a woman called her neighbor, who was the shooting victim, for help.

The victim came out of his home, confronted the suspects and was shot by one of them.

Police said suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department at 206-233-5000.