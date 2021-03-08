Man shot, killed on city bus in Everett

A man in his 20s was shot and killed during a fight on a city bus in Everett Sunday night.

According to Everett Police, it happened about 8:10 p.m. on a bus traveling in the 7700 block of Evergreen Way.

When officers arrived, the suspect, a man in his 50s, surrendered and was taken into custody. The victim died at the scene.

Witnesses told police there was an altercation between the suspect and the victim.

As the fight escalated, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

It's unclear how many other people were on board when it happened, but no one else was injured.

Investigators have not released any additional information.

