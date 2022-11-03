Man shot, killed in West Seattle

Police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight in West Seattle.

Before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a home.

Officers and medics attempted life-saving measures on the man but he was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives will be investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.