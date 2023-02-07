Man shot, killed in South Seattle, no suspects identified

A man was shot and killed in South Seattle early Tuesday morning, and police are still looking for a suspect.

Officers were called to a home near Rainier Ave S and S Willow St at 6:58 a.m., responding to reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate, and SPD’s investigation unit processed the scene for evidence.

Police have not said if any suspects have been identified.

RELATED: SPD: Witness praised for chasing suspect who tried stealing elderly woman's car

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information on the murder is urged to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.