Man shot, killed in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District

A man was shot and killed overnight in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District, police said.

Before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting on Fourth Avenue South and South Main Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

After medics attempted life-saving measures, the man died at the scene. According to police, witnesses reported that there was an alteration between the man and several people before the shooting.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is urged to call the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

