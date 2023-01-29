Man shot, killed in Puyallup, no suspects identified

Pierce County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday.

Authorities say they received a call from a woman at 6:47 p.m. reporting her boyfriend had been shot.

Officers were called to the location of the victim's car—near Rogers High School by 126th St R and 90th Ave E. They found the 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics took him to the hospital, but authorities say he died during transport.

No suspect has been identified.

RELATED: Community vigil honors Tyre Nichols' life, hoping for change

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is urged to call Pierce County's non-emergency line at (253) 287-4455, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.