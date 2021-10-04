Man shot, killed in Downtown Seattle

article

Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in Downtown Seattle.

At about 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on Third Avenue and Pike Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Pike Street.

Medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition but he later died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

