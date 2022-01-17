Man shot, killed in Central District

article

Seattle police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Sunday evening in the Central District.

Before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 24th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Medics attempted life-saving measures but the man died at the scene.

Police said officers saw a possible suspect vehicle leaving the scene and after a chase, he crashed near 19th Avenue and East Cherry Street. He was taken into custody.

Witnesses told investigators that the suspect and the victim were in a confrontation before the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

