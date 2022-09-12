Man shot, killed in car near Denny Triangle

Seattle police detectives are investigating a homicide after a 48-year-old man was shot and killed in a car Sunday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 7th Avenue and Lenora Street.

When officers and medics arrived, attempted life-saving measures but the man was declared dead at the scene, investigators said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line 206-233-5000.