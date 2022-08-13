Man shot, killed in Cal Anderson Park, police investigating

Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to several reports of gunshots near Cal Anderson’s basketball court around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

Police say witnesses were already giving first aid, which police and fire personnel took over.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police investigators arrived to look for evidence and speak with witnesses. No suspects have been identified, and it is not known what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspects is urged to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.