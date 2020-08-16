Expand / Collapse search
Man shot in Tacoma robbery, three armed suspects involved

Published 
Tacoma
Q13 FOX

Police investigate homicide in Tacoma following deadly shooting

Officials say three armed suspects wearing masks are involved in the deadly shooting and robbery in Tacoma late Friday night.

TACOMA, Wash. - One man is dead following a robbery late Friday night, according to Tacoma Police. 

The 39-year-old victim was shot during a robbery around 11:30 p.m. at the 6600 block of S. Alaska St., near Wapato Lake. Officials tried life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. Tacoma Police say all three suspects involved in the shooting are Black, were armed, and wearing masks when they fled the shooting in a vehicle.

The identity of the victim or suspects is unknown. If anyone has any additional information, they're urged to contact Tacoma Police. 

This is a developing story.