Man shot in Tacoma robbery, three armed suspects involved

One man is dead following a robbery late Friday night, according to Tacoma Police.

The 39-year-old victim was shot during a robbery around 11:30 p.m. at the 6600 block of S. Alaska St., near Wapato Lake. Officials tried life-saving measures on the man, but he died at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. Tacoma Police say all three suspects involved in the shooting are Black, were armed, and wearing masks when they fled the shooting in a vehicle.

The identity of the victim or suspects is unknown. If anyone has any additional information, they're urged to contact Tacoma Police.

This is a developing story.