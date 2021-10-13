Man shot in Pioneer Square

article

A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, investigators said.

Before 8 a.m., officers responded after a 911 caller reported that a man was shot on First Avenue and Yesler Way.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Police said the man declined medical treatment and told officers the shooting happened in a tent several blocks away.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is stable.

According to police, several people were in the area but no one provided a description of the suspect or information about the shooting.

After searching the area, police couldn’t locate a crime scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram