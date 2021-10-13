Man shot in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE - A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, investigators said.
Before 8 a.m., officers responded after a 911 caller reported that a man was shot on First Avenue and Yesler Way.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hip.
Police said the man declined medical treatment and told officers the shooting happened in a tent several blocks away.
He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is stable.
According to police, several people were in the area but no one provided a description of the suspect or information about the shooting.
After searching the area, police couldn’t locate a crime scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.
