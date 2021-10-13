Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in Pioneer Square

By FOX 13 News Staff
Seattle
SEATTLE - A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, investigators said. 

Before 8 a.m., officers responded after a 911 caller reported that a man was shot on First Avenue and Yesler Way. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hip. 

Police said the man declined medical treatment and told officers the shooting happened in a tent several blocks away. 

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is stable. 

According to police, several people were in the area but no one provided a description of the suspect or information about the shooting. 

After searching the area, police couldn’t locate a crime scene. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

