Man shot in leg while walking to work, Renton police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Renton
FOX 13 Seattle

RENTON, Wash. - A man was shot in the leg while walking to work early Monday morning in Renton.

According to the Renton Police Department, the victim said he was walking to work around 7:30 a.m. when someone he didn't know approached him. The suspect was in a silver truck in the 4200 block of East Valley Rd.

That person started speaking to the man and then shot him, police said. The victim was shot in the leg and taken with non life-threatening injuries to a nearby hospital.

Deputies remained on scene collecting evidence.

No further details have been released.

