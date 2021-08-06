Man shot in Ballard parking lot

article

Police responded to a shooting in a Ballard parking lot around 3:00 a.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived at the scene on the 7000 block of 15th Ave Northwest and found a 57-year-old man on the ground bleeding out from his abdomen.

Police provided aid until medics arrived who then transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center.

Witnesses had heard shouting in the parking lot which was followed by gunshots. The victim then cried out that he had been shot, according to witnesses.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

