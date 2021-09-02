Man shot during robbery in Seattle's New Holly neighborhood

Seattle police are investigating yet another shooting that occurred during a robbery.

According to police, the 21-year-old victim and another man were exiting the Chief Sealth Trail near 32nd Avenue and South Brighton Street when three masked men pulled up on the street in a silver van. The men in the van then shouted for the victims to come over to their vehicle, police said.

When the victim didn't go over, one of the masked men got out of the van and demanded the victims' wallets. That suspect then attacked the victims.

The two other suspects got out of the van and joined the fight. During the struggle, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot the 21-year-old victim in the arm.

This shooting comes after a string of armed robberies in the city that left people with gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, a 58-year-old woman was shot in the Green Lake neighborhood during a robbery in broad daylight.

Earlier that day, a robbery suspect in Capitol Hill was shot and killed by the man he tried to rob, police said.

Robbery Unit detectives are investigating the New Holly incident. If you have any information about this incident, please call 206 684 5535 or 911.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram