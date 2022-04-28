Man shot during attempted carjacking in Northgate neighborhood

article

A 25-year-old man was injured after he was shot during an attempted carjacking in the Northgate neighborhood Wednesday night.

Before 7:45 p.m., several people called 911 to report a man firing a rifle near 8th Avenue Northeast and Northeast Northgate Way.

Shortly after, a man called 911 and reported he had been shot during an attempted carjacking, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man with two gunshot wounds to his arm and buttock.

According to police, the man was in his car when multiple suspects approached him and took his car at gunpoint. The victim clung to his car as the suspects drove away and was shot.

Police said the suspects fled from the car, the victim got back in and drove to a nearby business.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

According to police, there were two or three suspects involved and they remain outstanding.

Police are still searching for the suspects and the investigation remains ongoing.