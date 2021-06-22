Man shot, killed at bus stop in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood

article

A man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died after a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a bus stop in Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood.

Seattle Police said witnesses began calling 911 at 12:55 pm to report a man had been shot at a bus stop in the 2900 block of Rainier Avenue South. They told officers that two men approached the victim and opened fire, striking him multiple times.

Seattle Fire said the victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He died a short time later.

Detectives are now working to review surveillance video, collect video, and speak with witnesses.

A King County Metro spokesperson said buses were re-routing around the scene.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram