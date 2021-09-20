Man shot by Federal Way police after attempting to carjack people at gunpoint

article

A man was shot by police officers after allegedly trying to rob and carjack people at a Federal Way car wash Monday afternoon, according to police.

Authorities say a man was trying to steal someone's car at gunpoint at the Elephant Car Wash near Pacific Highway South and 316th Street. Police arrived, and the man ran away. Officers searched the area and found the man near a Comfort Inn on Pete von Reichbauer Way.

The man kept running, and officers followed and tried to de-escalate the situation.

The suspect took out a gun and tried to carjack another person near 320th Street, then another person nearby, who got out of their car and ran.

Police say the suspect then turned and pointed his gun at officers, who shot him.

Police say no one else was injured in the shooting. The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Involved officers will be placed on Administrative Leave per department protocol. The Valley Independent Investigation Team will conduct the investigation.

