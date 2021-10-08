Man shot at apartment complex in Mill Creek

article

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot at an apartment complex in Mill Creek Thursday night.

Officers responded to several 911 calls reporting a possible shooting at an apartment in the 1100 block of Mill Creek Boulevard at about 8:45 p.m.

Police said callers reported hearing gunshots and loud voices.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings in the breezeway of an apartment building and bullet holes in an apartment wall.

Detectives discovered a unit's door was unlocked but no one was inside.

As police were investigating, they received reports of a man with a gunshot wound in his lower torso who took himself to a local hospital. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, a preliminary investigation found that there may be several outstanding suspects but there is no known active threat to the public.

There were no other reported damages or injuries at the apartment complex.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Chris White at 425-921-5759.

