Man shot and killed near West Seattle's Roxhill Park

Published 
West Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle
article

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Seattle, near Roxhill Park. 

Police responded to reports of a man shot on 29th Ave. SW around 5 p.m. on Friday.

It appears the victim died at the scene. 

Police have not released any suspect information or specified if the shooting was random or targeted. 

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 