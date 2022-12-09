Man shot and killed near West Seattle's Roxhill Park

article

Seattle Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in West Seattle, near Roxhill Park.

Police responded to reports of a man shot on 29th Ave. SW around 5 p.m. on Friday.

It appears the victim died at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information or specified if the shooting was random or targeted.

FOX 13 has a crew en route to the scene.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.