Man shot and killed near Veteran Memorial Park in Auburn

Auburn police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night near Veterans Memorial Park.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired after 6 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds at the park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a possible homicide and do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram