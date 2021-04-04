Man shot and killed in Kent early Easter morning

An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Kent man early Sunday morning.

Kent Police were called to the parking lot of the Alderbrook Apartments on Novak Lane around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a "chaotic scene" with dozens of bystanders and witnesses in the parking lot, as well as a man who had been shot.

Police say an initial investigation led them to believe that the 34-year-old victim got into some sort of confrontation with the suspect and at some point, the suspect shot several times at the victim while he sat in his car.

Hours after the shooting, police were able to locate and arrest the 18-year-old suspect.

Police reiterate that this was not a random shooting and that there is no danger to the community.

